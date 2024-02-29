What is the 20-yard shuttle and how is it measured? NFL Combine event explained
Every year, pro hopefuls descend on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine ready to impress the scouts in every way possible.
One way to do just that is to pass every test with flying colors. For some players, one of those tests is the 20-yard shuttle.
What does that even mean?
What is the 20-yard shuttle?
To complete the 20-yard shuttle, the prospect starts in a three-point stance. Five yards to their right and left is a cone. They must run to the right and touch the line at five yards, then run back to the left and travel the 10 yards to the opposite cone. Finally, they must sprint back the five yards to the middle to complete the drill. The goal is to finish as fast as possible.
The drill is often refered to as the 5-10-5 shuttle. You can watch it performed here.
The 20-yard shuttle is designed to get a look at lateral quickness and change of direction. A quick time proves you can be explosive over five and 10 yards while also showing great agility. For a wide receiver or a cornerback, that can be essential. But the drill can be just as telling for linemen on both sides of the ball.
What's the best 20-yard shuttle time at the NFL Combine?
The fastest time for the 20-yard shuttle in the history of the NFL Combine belongs to wide receiver Kevin Kasper out of Iowa. He set the mark of 3.73 seconds in 2001.
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted the fastest time in 2023 at 3.93 seconds.
We'll have to see which prospect leads the pack in 2024. The NFL Combine runs from Thursday, Feb. 29 until Sunday, Mar. 3.