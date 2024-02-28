What is the 3-cone drill and how is it measured? NFL Combine event explained
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived. Teams have reported to Indianapolis, Ind., while the top college prospects trickle in before participating in interviews and drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This is a huge event of the pre-NFL Draft process. This allows prospects to make tremendous first impressions on interested teams with stellar performances in on-field drills and through one-on-one meetings throughout the event. This could see these prospects' stock rise and become certified draft picks, or even making a case to become a first-round pick, which comes with larger pay on their rookie contracts.
For drills, fans are familiar with the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. But what about the 3-cone drill? For those unsure what prospects have to do in a 3-cone drill, we have you covered.
What is the 3-cone drill and how is it measured?
The 3-cone drill is a test that team evaluators use to determine a prospect's agility and how quickly they can change directions while continuing to accelerate. This is a huge test that teams will take into consideration when giving every prospect on their radar a grade.
As for the process, the 3-cone drill actually features four cones, which form an L-shape. The player will start at the first cone and run to the second cone that is five yards ahead of them, touch it, and then return to the first cone. From there, they make right turn around the outside of the second cone to reach the third cone. Once they arrive at the third cone, they make a left turn on the outside, run past the second cone, and towards the first cone.
The goal is to do this in the fastest time possible.
If you needed more of a visual example, here is former Ohio State wide receiver and current Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba performing the 3-cone drill at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Who holds the record for the 3-cone drill at the NFL Scouting Combine?
The record for the fastest 3-cone drill time is former Oregon wide receiver Jeff Maehl, who ran it in 6.42 seconds during the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine.
Maehl went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, but signed with the Houston Texans.
Here are the top five best 3-cone drill times in Scouting Combine history, according to NFL.com:
Player, Position (College)
Year
3-cone drill time
Jeff Maehl, WR (Oregon
2011
6.42 seconds
Buster Skrine, DB (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
2011
6.44 seconds
David Long, LB (West Virginia)
2019
6.45 seconds
Scott Long, WR (Louisville)
2010
6.45 seconds
Dane Sanzenbacher, WR (Ohio State)
2011
6.46 seconds