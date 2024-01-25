What is the DM patch on the Warriors jerseys?
In honor of late assistant head coach Dejan Milojević, the Golden State Warriors will feature patches on their jerseys with his initials.
By Lior Lampert
Despite Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević being taken too soon at age 46, the team will continue to carry him in their hearts. As a tribute, the Warriors announced and revealed new uniforms that will honor their former assistant coach.
The team will pay homage to their former assistant coach, who tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner in Utah, by wearing jerseys that feature a patch with his initials, “DM,” for the rest of the season.
Golden State Warriors honor Dejan Milojević with DM patch and court logo
Moreover, the Warriors announced that the “DM” logo will also be included on the Chase Center court “for all remaining home games this season,” according to their public relations department.
Milojević died on Jan. 16 after suffering a heart attack, and his shocking death sparked a reaction around the NBA reflective of how beloved he was across the league. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had this to say regarding Milojević’s impact on Golden State:
“Heartbreaking. Devastating,” Kerr said. “It’s just the saddest thing I’ve ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us, and then, more importantly, seeing his family suffer.
Last week, the team postponed games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks following the passing of Milojević. However, they will return to action on Jan. 24, when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
Before landing with the Warriors as an assistant coach in 2021, Milojević spent time as a head coach in Montenegro and Serbia (where he was born). He also enjoyed an illustrious playing career in the ABA, where he won the MVP three times.
The NBA is more than a game - this devastating incident serves as a reminder. Milojević’s legacy will live vicariously through his loved ones, the Warriors, and the league.