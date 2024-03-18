What is the farthest a double-digit seed has gone in March Madness?
Cinderella stories have become a tradition in March Madness. Which double-digit seed has gone the furthest in the history of the NCAA Tournament?
It wouldn't be March Madness without Cinderella. Upsets have been a tradition in the NCAA Tournament although the prospect of double-digit seeds advancing out of the first round wasn't possible until the field expanded to 64 teams back in 1985.
Which underdog has taken the longest magic carpet ride in March Madness history? Read on to find out along with a look at the farthest a team with each double-digit seed has advanced in the NCAA Tournament.
The golden ticket in March Madness appears to belong to 11-seeds, which usually constitute either one of the last at-large teams in the field or a highly-rated mid-major conference champion. Five different 11 seeds have reached the Final Four, starting in 1986 when LSU broke through by beating 1-seed Kentucky by a bucket.
We had to wait 20 years for another 11-seed to make the Final Four when George Mason got there by taking down top-seeded UCONN in the Elite Eight. The Patriots needed overtime to take down the Huskies before falling in the Final Four.
2011 saw some history as VCU became the first team to go from the First Four to the Final Four by upsetting Kansas in the regional final. The Rams' feat was matched a decade later by UCLA, which nearly toppled undefeated Gonzaga in the Final Four before Jalen Suggs knocked out the Bruins with a buzzer beater in a 93-90 overtime classic.
Another modern 11-seed to reach the Final Four was Loyola-Chicago, which took advantage of 1-seed Virginia getting clipped early to beat 9-seed Kansas State to reach the tournament's last weekend. The Ramblers' run came to an end when they were beaten by Michigan.
Farthest Each Double-Digit Seed Has Gotten In The NCAA Tournament
Seed
Furthest Round Reached
Teams
10
Final Four
Syracuse (2016)
11
Final Four
LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola Chicago (2018), UCLA (2021)
12
Elite Eight
Missouri (2002), Oregon State (2021)
13
Sweet 16
Richmond (1988), Valparaiso (1998), Oklahoma (1999), Bradley (2006), Ohio (2012), La Salle (2013)
14
Sweet 16
Cleveland State (1986), Chattanooga (1997)
15
Elite Eight
Saint Peter's (2022)
16
Round Of 32
UMBC (2018), Fairleigh Dickinson (2023)