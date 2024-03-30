What is the farthest Alabama has gone in the NCAA Tournament?
We are about to get into untrodden territory for Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide program, y'all.
By John Buhler
Nate Oats just did something Alabama basketball had not done in 20 years. By defeating the traditional power North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Alabama vs. Clemson in a postseason game. Is this college football or are we in fact living in a simulation? You already know!
This is Oats' fifth year leading the program. He had a great run previously leading the Buffalo Bulls over the MAC, one where he led them to three 20-win seasons and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Since his second year at Alabama, the Crimson Tide have been a tournament staple, having made it to the Sweet 16 on three separate occasions, going to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2004.
But Alabama has a decent track record on the hardwood, right? I know this is a college football powerhouse, but they have had dudes hoop it up for them over the years. However, this is only the second time they have been to the Elite Eight in program history.
Alabama basketball: How far have the Crimson Tide gone in the tourney?
After defeating Clemson in the Elite Eight, the farthest Alabama has gone in March Madness is making the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
As mentioned, the Crimson Tide previously had only been to the Elite Eight twice, including the run in 2024.
Despite having won the SEC Tournament nine times, having been to the NCAA Tournament 25 times and gotten to the Sweet 16 11 times, Alabama only has two Elite Eights to show for it. Most other SEC programs have been to the Final Four before, including some that are better known for their work on the gridiron historically as well. Yes, I am talking about the likes of Auburn, Georgia and LSU, guys.
Although Clemson may have what it takes to get past them, Alabama seems to be more on the upward ascent as a program than the Tigers. While having to play in the ACC probably gives Clemson a slight advantage in some capacities, people know about the incredible job Oats has done over the last handful of years since leaving Buffalo for Tuscaloosa. Frankly, they are due to get to a Final Four.
Overall, no matter what happens, this season has been a huge success for the Crimson Tide on the hardwood. They may not have won their conference tournament, but to be on the precipice of doing something for the first time ever is always an exciting feat. All that stands in Alabama's way of a national title in basketball is three more wins. One day at a time, but they are in the Elite Eight, folks.
It is hard to believe Alabama's men's team has never cut down the nets before. That could change.