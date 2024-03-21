What is the farthest Duquesne has gone in the NCAA Tournament?
LeBron James' favorite team in March Madness is certainly the unlikely A-10 champion Duquesne Dukes. And it was historic for the Dukes to even make the NCAA Tournament in 2024 as it had been just shy of 50 years since their last berth in 1977.
But then things got even better for Duquesne. The No. 11 seed in the East Regions was matched up with the No. 6 BYU Cougars. And despite a comeback attempt from BYU, the Dukes held on for a 71-67 win to advance in the 2024 bracket.
That, however, had fans asking when the last time Duquesne won a game in March Madness was and, more importantly, how far the Dukes had ever gone in the NCAA Tournament.
When is the last time Duquesne won an NCAA Tournament game?
Prior to beating BYU in the 2024 tournament, Duquesne's last NCAA Tournament win came in 1969 when the Dukes picked up a win over Saint Joseph's in the First Round before then losing to North Carolina. All told, though, NCAA Tournament wins have been difficult to come by in program history. Not only have the Dukes only made six appearances in the Big Dance ever, 2024 included, but they had only won three games in the NCAA Tournament before the victory over the Cougars.
What is the farthest Duquesne has gone in the NCAA Tournament?
Technically, the farthest Duquesne has made it in the NCAA Tournament was the Final Four, which happened back in 1940. However, it's worth noting that there were only eight teams in the tournament back in 1940, meaning they only had to win one game to advance to the Final Four.
So in the interest of fairness to the way that the bracket has expanded since Duquesne last made the tournament or won a game, the Dukes have only ever made it to the second round of any NCAA Tournament they've been part of. That led to an Elite Eight berth in 1952, and a Sweet 16 berth in 1969.