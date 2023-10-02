What is the MrBeast patch on the Charlotte Hornets jerseys?
As the new NBA season starts, the Hornets have just launched a sponsorship deal with Jimmy Donaldson (more commonly known as MrBeast).
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are getting sponsored by MrBeast. The Hornets will wear a patch on their jersey that is sponsored by the YouTuber's company. The NBA has allowed teams to sponsor their jersey for an extra source of revenue. Jimmy Donaldson is a philanthropic person who runs a YouTube channel where he does extreme challenges and gives to a lot of causes in need.
Teams are often able to make a lot of money off this kind of sponsorship. The Knicks were looking for $30 million in exchange for the right to gain a sponsor on the side of their jersey. Another top team in terms of viewability rate, the Lakers, was able to sell a jersey sponsorship for $20 million. It's unclear how much it cost MrBeast to buy the sponsorship but it will surely be worth it.
NBA teams are a great way for companies to gain publicity due to the fact that live sports are one of the things that are heavily tuned-into. Also, this kind of sponsorship will show up on highlights as people can't skip this kind of ad.
What exactly is MrBeast and what does he do?
For those who don't know, Mr.Beast runs a successful YouTube empire. Currently, he has more than 188 million subscribers on his main channel. On his four channels (YouTube shorts, gaming channel, reactions to other videos, and his main philanthropy channel), he has at least 15 million subscribers on each.
On his videos, he averages around 150 million views on his main channel and often reach the 200 million view mark on videos. He has a huge presence in the Charlotte area and this ad partnership could help him get his presence to be even larger. It also can help reach a new demographic of viewers who could be interested in his videos.
According to statista, 28 percent of the 18 to 34 age demographic are NBA fans. This is the type of audience that MrBeast is trying to attract on a national level. With that in mind, the partnership could be very fruitful for both sides.