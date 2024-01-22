What is the NFL record for most conference championship appearances in a row?
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the conference championship game for the sixth consecutive season. But is that the record for most appearances in a row?
By Scott Rogust
Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has never experienced a short playoff run. For every year since Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City offense and solidified his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship Game. But the Chiefs were seemingly in danger of that streak ending this season, considering their struggles on offense.
On Jan. 21, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round to advance to advance to the AFC Championship Game In Mahomes' first road playoff game of his career, he threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 17-of-23 pass attempts. Now, they take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
This will now be the sixth consecutive season in which the Chiefs made it to the conference championship. So, what's the record for most consecutive years with a conference championship appearance?
What is the NFL record for most conference championship appearances in a row?
That record is held, unsurprisingly, by the New England Patriots, who made it to the conference championship game eight years in a row from the 2011 season until 2018.
During that stretch of eight appearances, the Patriots made it to the Super Bowl five times. In those five trips, the Patriots hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times (2014, 2016, 2018). Below is the results of those eight consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.
- 2011: New England Patriots 23, Baltimore Ravens 20
- 2012: Baltimore Ravens 28, New England Patriots 13
- 2013: Denver Broncos 26, New England Patriots 16
- 2014: New England Patriots 45, Indianapolis Colts 7
- 2015: Denver Broncos 20, New England Patriots 18
- 2016: New England Patriots 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2017: New England Patriots 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2018: New England Patriots 37, Kansas City Chiefs 31
The Chiefs now hold the second-longest conference championship appearances streak with six, breaking a tie with the Oakland Raiders (1973-77), who now have the third-longest streak with five appearances. The Dallas Cowboys (1967-70 and 1992-95), Philadelphia Eagles (2001-04), and Buffalo Bills (1990-93) are all tied for fourth-longest consecutive conference championship appearances with four each.
For fans wondering when the last time neither the Patriots or Chiefs appeared in an AFC Championship Game, that would be 2010, which saw the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets.