What is the possession arrow in college basketball?
Here is what the possession arrow is all about in college basketball and why it is so important.
By John Buhler
When the referee puts both of their thumbs up during a college basketball game, that doesn't necessarily mean they are having a really good time. I mean, they could be. Ball is life, after all... But when a referee goes double thumbs up, that means "jump ball", right? Well, sort of... That is the universal signaling for it in basketball, but in the college game, they use the possession arrow.
While all levels of basketball do the opening tipoff to start a game, college basketball all the way down then uses the possession arrow the rest of regulation. This is done to speed up the game and prevent players from getting hurt or having a gross mismatch in size having to do a proverbial jump ball. The possession arrow is a means to fix that, as each team alternates possession based on the arrow for every jump ball called.
More often than not, the possession arrow is used on held balls where possession cannot be determined. This is often the case in youth sports where young whippersnapers are rolling around on the hardwood like a bunch of worms out of soil, while simultaneously looking for the basketball. Again, this is all about speed, safety and precision. All hail the possession arrow, which alternates!
Given its alternating nature, the possession arrow can be your best friend, or your worst enemy...
March Madness: What is the possession arrow all about, explained?
Should one team win opening tipoff, the possession arrow belongs to the team that missed out on it first. The big key here is the arrow immediately flips over to the other team as soon as the ball is successfully inbounded. If the ball goes out of bounds, either on its own accord, or off the hands of another player, it goes to the other team. This is the way the possession arrow works going forward.
And if I didn't do a good of explaining why it is an arrow, it points to the team who will be getting possession of the basketball the next time possession is in question. The arrow points towards one team's bench and then it flips after possession has been established. It is quite the concept, if I do say so myself. However, there is a manner in which it can be the bane of another team's existence...
The only thing the possession arrow truly does not care about is time. Oftentimes, when players are scrapping for the basketball, precious clock will be chewed up like there is no tomorrow. When a half is winding down, all that struggle could lead to a team losing possession at the worst possible time. This could be when you are down to a winning team, or up just barely to a losing one.
Just remember, when the arrow is not going your way, it is sure to come back your way at some point.