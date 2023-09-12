What is traveling in basketball?
NBA fans are likely to encounter at least one traveling call in any game they watch. Here's how to properly interpret the official rules.
By Ian Levy
Carrying has become a point of emphasis for NBA officials over the past few seasons which means we're seeing a lot more traveling calls than in years past. However, it's still a rule that a lot of fans don't understand completely clearly and there is plenty of disagreement about.
We're going to explain all of the different ways a travel can occur and why certain plays like the Eurostep aren't technically a travel.
What is traveling in basketball?
Traveling occurs when a player is moving with the basketball, without dribbling. However, there is an exception for players who catch the ball while they're moving or pick up their dribble while they're in motion. According to the NBA rule book: "A player who receives the ball while he is progressing or upon completion of a dribble, may take two steps in coming to a stop, passing or shooting the ball. A player who receives the ball while he is progressing must release the ball to start his dribble before his second step. The first step occurs when a foot, or both feet, touch the floor after gaining control of the ball. The second step occurs after the first step when the other foot touches the floor, or both feet touch the floor simultaneously."
A player is allowed to establish a pivot foot — planting one foot and moving the other without being called for a travel. For example:
As long as the player doesn't move the foot the plant with their first post-dribble step, they can move their other foot without traveling.
Why isn't a Eurostep a travel in the NBA?
The Eurostep is often confused with a travel because the player with the ball appears to cover so much ground. But, if done correctly, it fits under those rules with the first post-dribble step going in one direction, the second-step going in the opposite direction and the player leaping off that foot for a layup.
What else counts as a travel in the NBA?
There are several other situations that count as a travel besides just walking with the ball without dribbling.
- If a player falls while maintaining possession of the ball and slides at all, that is a travel.
- If a player switches pivot feet
- If a player allows their hand to go under the ball while dribbling — this is known as a carrying violation or a discontinued dribble. For example:
Which NBA players get called for traveling the most?
While traveling has been a rule since the NBA's earliest days, statistics counting traveling violations are only available in the play-by-play era, going back to the 2000-01 season. Over that span, these are the 10 players who have been called for traveling most often.
PLAYER
TRAVELING VIOLATIONS
Dwight Howard
342
Kevin Garnett
321
Carmelo Anthony
292
LeBron James
279
Paul Pierce
268
Jermaine O'Neal
257
Amar'e Stoudemire
241
Zydrunas Ilgauskas
239
Giannis Antetokounmpo
233
Tony Parker
228