What kind of impact can 5-star freshman Drake Powell have for UNC in 2024-25?
Drake Powell is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound prospect from the Pittsboro, NC area. This place is located roughly half an hour from what's becoming his new home — Chapel Hill.
Powell, over the past few months, has started to climb and truly make a name for himself as within the top high school prospects to enter the college realm. He was able to earn elite status playing in this year's McDonald's All-American game and is listed as a five-star by 247Sports ranking No. 11 nationally.
The question now is, "What's his role going to be heading into the 2024-2025 season?"
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels will put him to great use, despite only being his first year.
This frosh will most likely not be a starter considering who's in front of him within the rotations and his lack of experience but he will definitely get more than enough burn.
What is UNC freshman Drake Powell's role going to be this coming fall?
Powell is a tall and lengthy defender who has a very similar prowess to junior Seth Trimble on the defensive end. He uses his size to outmatch whoever is handling the ball. He's an agile player who has an extremely quick second jump after landing.
If you don't believe me, just watch the first 20 seconds of this video — you can see it for yourself.
There's a lot of things to get excited about when hearing the name Drake Powell, as on the other end of the ball, he loves to take things coast and finish on the fastbreak.
This kind of playstyle plays to the strengths of teammate Elliot Cadeau, who loves to pass every chance possible — you've seen the tape.
Besides being able to go end-to-end, he also possesses the ability to create his own shot and pull-up from the mid-range area. He would be a great person to place in the middle of a zone, if Davis' team were to ever face one.
This guy is quick, poised, electric, you name it. There have been a ton of eyes on Ian Jackson, respectively, but also shift your attention towards Powell, too. This way, you won't be surprised with the things he's able to accomplish in his first go-around.
Stay in tune with this freshman because he's ready for it.