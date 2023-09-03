What is Mel Tucker’s buyout? Michigan State fans are desperate to know
Michigan State must regret giving Mel Tucker such a massive contract. His buyout is prohibitive.
As Michigan State was barely surviving against Central Michigan in the first half of its Week 1 game, Spartans fans were calling out for Mel Tucker to be fired on Twitter and other social media sites.
Michigan State would end up surviving against a rebuilding Central Michigan and won 31-7. Still, after the Spartans went 5-7 last season, fans Tucker out.
The trouble is that the head coach signed a 10-year, $95-million contract after going 11-2, beating in-state rival Michigan, and finishing the year with a win in the Peach Bowl.
What is Mel Tucker's buyout with Michigan State?
The buyout number is quite large after signing that contract. He is fully guaranteed $9.5 million per year for the next 8 years. That would mean that Michigan State would owe Tucker $76 million dollars in buyout money.
Unlike Billy Napier and Florida, the buyout money is high enough to allow Tucker more leeway to stay around long-term. While Napier might not have the complete luxury of staying on after this season, Tucker does.
Although the amount of money that Tucker is owed probably keeps the coach around until next season, he will still be on the hot seat if Michigan State is unable to win seven or eight games. It is fair to expect Michigan State to lose to Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State or Washington no matter who is coaching for the school. Outside of those games, Tucker can lose one game if he wants to get off the hot seat.
Richmond, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, and Rutgers are the other games on Michigan State's schedule. Of those schools Maryland, Iowa, and Minnesota are the tougher opponents. It will be up to Noah Kim and company to save Tucker from being on the hot seat by going 2-1 in those tougher opponents and sweeping the rest of their winnable games.