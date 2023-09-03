What are MLB's pitch clock rules for postseason?
By Kristen Wong
Will the MLB change pitch clock rules for the postseason? Here's everything you need to know.
This season, MLB games are shorter due to the new pitch clock rules. Will MLB postseason games be shorter, too?
Under the current MLB rule change initiative, pitchers have 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base to throw a pitch. Hitters will also need to be in the batter's box within eight seconds.
If a pitcher takes too long to throw a pitch, the umpire will call a ball; if a hitter takes too long to enter the box, the umpire will call a strike.
Given the increased importance of every single play in a postseason game, some wondered if the MLB might alter the pitch clock rules just for the playoffs.
Here's the latest on the MLB's decision.
MLB pitch clock rules for 2023 postseason
Unfortunately for players who have grown weary of the pitch clock rule, the MLB announced the rule will remain in place from regular season play.
According to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, on Friday, the MLB held a council meeting to discuss any potential changes for the postseason and informed the Competition Committee that it does not intend to amend rules for postseason play this year.
In 2023, the average MLB game time has been cut down from 3:03 in 2022 to 2:39.
Some hitters are choosing to use their timeout during plate appearances, which has recently increased the average game time. Still, one can easily argue that the MLB's goal to expedite games has been achieved as games are now roughly twenty minutes shorter compared to last year.
The league may want to see the efficient pace of play continue into the postseason as well.