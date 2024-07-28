What sports are in the 2024 Olympics?
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games officially began on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony outside the Seine River in Paris, France.
Every four years, each nation sends its greatest athletes to compete in sports that have trascended borders and united cultures for centuries. The Olympics trace back to ancient Greece, where they were held in Olympia as a tribute to Zeus. The first record of the ancient games traces back to 776 BC, when athletes from various cities competed in a select few sports.
The ancient Olympic sports were limited to running, long jump, shot put, javelin, boxing, pankration, and equestrian events over a one-day event. The games extended to three days and then to five days as the attendance and sporting events grew. In 708 B.C., the pentathlon — running, jumping, and the discus throw — became an Olympic sport.
Pierre de Coubertin, a Parisian academic, revived the Olympics in 1896. The modern Olympic Games have grown into a global spectacle, and the number of sports has rapidly grown since then. The modern pentathlon, for example, includes cross-country running, riding, swimming, fencing, and shooting.
Four new sports — skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, and karate — were introduced in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Softball and baseball were played in the 2020 Olympic Games, but they are not included in the Paris Olympics. Both sports will return alongside lacrosse and cricket for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California. The 2028 Olympics will also debut flag football and squash as Olympic sports for the first time.
As the 2024 Olympic Games return to the home of Coubertin, athletes will compete in 32 categories of sporting events. The Paris Games will also introduce breaking, or breakdancing, as a new Olympic sport. Breakdancing is an urban dance that originated from hip-hop culture in New York City and grew into a global phenomenon.
Here's a full list of every sport that athletes will compete in at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Full list of 2024 Olympic Sports
- Aquatics — artistic swimming, diving, marathon swimming, swimming, water polo
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball — basketball, basketball 3x3
- Beach volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoe — canoe slalom, canoe sprint
- Cycling — BMX freestyle, BMX racing, mountain bike, road, track cycling
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Golf
- Gymnastics — artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Modern pentathlon
- Rowing
- Rugby (sevens)
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
- Tennis — tennis, table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Triathlon
- Volleyball — volleyball, beach volleyball
- Water polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
The Olympic Games will be held in 35 competition venues, only 13 of which will be in Paris. Île-de-France will host 12 venues, while the remaining 10 venues will be throughout the rest of France.
You can watch every competition of the Olympics on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, CNBC, Golf Channel, E!, and Universo. You can live stream the competitions on Peacock and Olympics.com.