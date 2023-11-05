What time and channel do the Chiefs play today in Week 9?
Coming off an upset loss to the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs head to Germany for a Week 9 battle with the Miami Dolphins. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
While most expected the Kansas City Chiefs to head to Germany for their high-profile Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins riding a seven-game winning streak, that's surprisingly not the case.
In a stunning upset last week, the defending Super Bowl champs took a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, ending the 16-game winning streak against their AFC West rivals.
For the first time in nearly two years, Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass. Oddly enough, the last time the two-time NFL MVP failed to find the end zone through the air before last Sunday's loss was Week 13 of the 2021 season, also against the Denver Broncos. But at least Kansas City won that game.
Despite the loss to Denver, the Chiefs are still in firm control of their division at 6-2, the same record held by the Dolphins, who are coming off an easy Week 8 win over the New England Patriots.
The 24 points scored by the Broncos were the most allowed by the Kansas City defense this season, and Steve Spagnuolo's unit must now deal with Tua Tagovailoa and a Dolphins offense that leads the league in scoring (33.9 points per game), passing yards per game (301.5), and rushing yards per game (151.8).
The folks in Frankfurt are certainly in for a show, and this could easily be a preview of the AFC Championship Game.
So exactly where and when can you find this Chiefs-Dolphins battle? Let's take a look.
What time is the Chiefs game today?
The Chiefs' game in Week 9 is slated for a 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific kickoff at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.
This Kansas City-Miami matchup is the second game the NFL has held in Germany. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled in Munich a season ago.
Frankfurt Stadium will also host the Week 10 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.
What channel is the Chiefs game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Chiefs' game in Week 9 will air on NFL Network and will feature the broadcast team of Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Sara Walsh, and Stacey Dales.
Those in the Kansas City area can also watch the game on the local NBC affiliate, KSHB 41, while those in the Miami market can watch on NBC 6 (WTJV).
Those able to watch will only have the Kansas City-Miami matchup to view, as it's the only game going at that time.