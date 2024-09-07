What time and channel does Alabama play today? Latest on how to watch with and without cable
So they meet again. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the USF Bulls on Saturday hoping for a less frustrating day than the last time out.
In 2023, USF gave Alabama a scare, limiting the Crimson Tide offense to just 10 points through three quarters. Ty Simpson had to come in to save the day with a game-clinching fourth-quarter touchdown.
Jalen Milroe didn't play in that one. That's likely to be the difference this time around. The Alabama quarterback looked right at home in new head coach Kalen DeBoer's offense in Week 1. He threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing against Western Kentucky.
The Bulls are also coming off a blowout victory. They blasted Bethune-Cookman 48-3 with 231 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Alabama is a big favorite in this one. Will they take care of business again? Or will it be Ground Hog Day with USF? Tune in to find out.
Today's Alabama vs. USF game details
Alabama vs. USF
Game Details
Date
Saturday, Sept. 7
Time
7:00 p.m. ET
Location
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
TV Channel
ESPN
The Crimson Tide and Bulls will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Joe Tessitore will be on play-by-play, joined by Jesse Palmer in the booth. Katie George will handle reporting from field level.
TV channel information
The vast majority of cable service providers have ESPN available, so it shouldn't be difficult to tune in.
To make life easier for you, we've compiled the channel numbers for some of the biggest cable providers out there:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
If you don't have any of those services, check your local listings.
Streaming Options
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
ESPN is available on most cord-cutting streaming services.
FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all offer free trials. Just remember to cancel if you don't want to pay full price after the trial period is over.
How to find the game if you’re not near a TV
Radio broadcasts
Radio Station
Channel
Satellite
Crimson Tide Sports Network
106.9 FM (Birmingham) / 95.3 FM (Tuscaloosa)
Sirius/XM Channel 111 or 192
USF Radio Network
102.5 FM / 102.5-HD2
N/A
The Crimson Tide Sports Network will have Chris Stewart on the call with Tyler Watts handling analysis. Damion Square will patrol the sidelines.
For affiliate channels outside of the flagship stations, check here.
The USF Radio Network will feature Jim Louk on play-by-play. Sam Barrington is the color commentator with Joey Johnston reporting from the sidelines.
Online and mobile streaming
The ESPN App is available on Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play Store.
You can also find apps for all of the above streaming services.