What time and channel does Colorado play today, Oct. 28?
The Colorado Buffaloes return in Week 9 to face the No. 23 UCLA Bruins. Here is where and when you can watch the game.
By Scott Rogust
The last time the Colorado Buffaloes played, they blew a 29-0 lead to the Stanford Cardinal and lost 46-43. There was no get-right game immediately afterward, as the Buffaloes went on their bye week. So, they had to wait until Week 9 to get back in the win column.
Colorado officially returns on Saturday, Oct. 28, when they face the No. 23 UCLA Bruins. Colorado needs just two wins to qualify for a bowl game. This is the start of a difficult final stretch of the season, where they have to play against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and Utah, in that order, after facing UCLA. So, that bowl berth is far from a given, but they can increase their odds with a win on Saturday.
For those wondering what time and channel the Colorado vs. UCLA game is on, we have that information for you below.
What time is the Colorado vs. UCLA game today?
The Colorado vs. UCLA game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. It will be a late afternoon game for both teams on local time. So for those of you on the East Coast, no worries. This game will not be part of the "Pac-12 After Dark" slate.
What channel is the Colorado game on today against UCLA?
All college football fans won't have to look too far for this game, as it will air nationally on ABC. On the call will be play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler and game analyst Kirk Herbstreit, while Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.
Colorado football schedule and results entering Week 9
- Sept. 2: at TCU - W, 45-42
- Sept. 9: vs. Nebraska - W, 36-14
- Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State - W, 43-35 (2OT)
- Sept. 23: at No. 10 Oregon - L, 42-6
- Sept. 30: vs. USC - L, 48-41
- Oct. 7: at Arizona State - W, 27-24
- Oct. 13: vs. Stanford - L, 46-43 (2OT)
- Oct. 28: at No. 23 UCLA
- Nov. 4: vs. No. 11 Oregon State
- Nov. 11: vs. Arizona
- Nov. 17: at Washington State
- Nov. 25: at No. 13 Utah
In Colorado's final five games (including against UCLA) three of their opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25. While Arizona is unranked, they have proven to be the spoiler team in the Pac-12. Sure, they don't have the wins, but they have made life difficult for top teams like Washington and USC.
Again, two wins in the next five games, and Colorado will go bowling for the first time since 2020.