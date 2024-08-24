Fansided

What time and channel does Florida State play today? Latest on how to watch Seminoles

By Alicia de Artola

Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) celebrates his touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) celebrates his touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the honor of introducing the 2024 college football season on Saturday. And they'll do it on foreign soil.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic has Aviva Stadium in Dublin playing host to the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets in a tone setting opener.

Florida State fans will get their first look at DJ Uiagalelei, the former Clemson quarterback who transferred in after a star turn with the Oregon State Beavers in 2023. Filling Jordan Travis' shoes won't be easy, but Mike Norvell and company expect Uiagalelei to do just that.

Georgia Tech has their own star quarterback to challenge the Seminoles: Haynes King. He was one of just two players in college football last year with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The other guy? Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Will Florida State get their playoff push off on the right foot with a victory? Or will Georgia Tech play spoiler and throw the ACC title race into chaos from the jump?

You'll want to watch this one and we've got all the information you need to do that.

Today's Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game details

Florida State vs. Georgia Info

Date

Aug. 24, 2024

Time

12:00 p.m. ET
11:00 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. PT
5:00 p.m. local (IST)

Place

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

TV Channel

ESPN

Kickoff between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon Eastern on ESPN following what's sure to be a raucous edition of live from College GameDay from Dublin.

ESPN's broadcast will feature Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer providing analysis and Katie Georgia on the sidelines.

TV channel information

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 140 / 144

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 206

Verizon Fios

Channel 70 / 570 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 602 / 1602 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming Options

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

How to find the game if you’re not near a TV

Radio broadcasts

Radio Broadcast

Station

Florida State local

Seminole Sports Network: WTNT 94.9 in Tallahassee

Georgia Tech local

680 AM/93.7 The Fan in Atlanta

Satellite

SiriusXM Channel 82 (FSU), 108 or 193 (GT)

The Seminoles Sports Network will handle the local Florida State radio broadcast with Jeff Culhane on the call. He'll be accompanied by William Floyd in the booth and Tom Block on the sidelines. For affiliate stations, check here.

On the Georgia Tech side of things, Andy Demetra and Joe Hamilton will be on the call with Chris Mooneyham in support. RamblinWreck.com has the list of affiliate stations.

Online and mobile streaming

The ESPN app is available on just about every mobile and streaming platform.

The aforementioned streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo and Sling all have mobile apps as well.

feed

Home/College Football