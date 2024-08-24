What time and channel does Florida State play today? Latest on how to watch Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have the honor of introducing the 2024 college football season on Saturday. And they'll do it on foreign soil.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic has Aviva Stadium in Dublin playing host to the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets in a tone setting opener.
Florida State fans will get their first look at DJ Uiagalelei, the former Clemson quarterback who transferred in after a star turn with the Oregon State Beavers in 2023. Filling Jordan Travis' shoes won't be easy, but Mike Norvell and company expect Uiagalelei to do just that.
Georgia Tech has their own star quarterback to challenge the Seminoles: Haynes King. He was one of just two players in college football last year with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The other guy? Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
Will Florida State get their playoff push off on the right foot with a victory? Or will Georgia Tech play spoiler and throw the ACC title race into chaos from the jump?
You'll want to watch this one and we've got all the information you need to do that.
Today's Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game details
Florida State vs. Georgia Info
Date
Aug. 24, 2024
Time
12:00 p.m. ET
Place
Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
TV Channel
ESPN
Kickoff between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets is set for noon Eastern on ESPN following what's sure to be a raucous edition of live from College GameDay from Dublin.
ESPN's broadcast will feature Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer providing analysis and Katie Georgia on the sidelines.
TV channel information
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 140 / 144
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming Options
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
How to find the game if you’re not near a TV
Radio broadcasts
Radio Broadcast
Station
Florida State local
Seminole Sports Network: WTNT 94.9 in Tallahassee
Georgia Tech local
680 AM/93.7 The Fan in Atlanta
Satellite
SiriusXM Channel 82 (FSU), 108 or 193 (GT)
The Seminoles Sports Network will handle the local Florida State radio broadcast with Jeff Culhane on the call. He'll be accompanied by William Floyd in the booth and Tom Block on the sidelines. For affiliate stations, check here.
On the Georgia Tech side of things, Andy Demetra and Joe Hamilton will be on the call with Chris Mooneyham in support. RamblinWreck.com has the list of affiliate stations.
Online and mobile streaming
The ESPN app is available on just about every mobile and streaming platform.
The aforementioned streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo and Sling all have mobile apps as well.