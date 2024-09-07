Fansided

What time and channel does Notre Dame play today? Latest on how to watch with and without cable

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Northern Illinois Huskies have a date in South Bend.

By Alicia de Artola

Notre Dame v Texas A&M
Notre Dame v Texas A&M / Jack Gorman/GettyImages
Despite being a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from each other, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Northern Illinois Huskies will meet for the first time on Saturday.

No. 7 Notre Dame opened their season with a thrilling victory in College Station, overcoming a raucous environment to beat Texas A&M 23-13. It was a declaration of their ability to contend in the College Football Playoff. With that road win under their belt, they're opening the home slate against MAC opposition.

Northern Illinois is coming off a 54-15 win over Western Illinois. The level of difficulty is obviously heightened this week.

The Huskies have made a habit of beating Power 4 programs and well-regarded independents, notching what they call "Boneyard Wins" over Boston College in 2023 and Georgia Tech in 2021. They also kept it close against their last ranked opponent, No. 8 Kentucky in 2022. However, they haven't actually beaten a ranked team since 2015 against No. 20 Toledo.

Today's Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois game details

Notre Dame vs. NIU

Game Details

Date

Saturday, Sept. 7

Time

3:30 p.m. ET
2:30 p.m. CT
12:30 p.m. PT

Location

Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, IN)

TV Channel

NBC/Peacock

Notre Dame and Northern Illinois will kickoff on NBC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The NBC broadcast crew will have Dan Hicks on the call with Jason Garrett providing commentary and Zora Stephenson on the sidelines.

TV channel information

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

See local listings

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

See local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

See local listings

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

NBC is widely available across cable television providers as well as via antenna. Click any of the above links to find out the exact channel depending on your local service.

Streaming Options

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

Peacock TV

$7.99/month

Yes, 7 days

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

NBC is available on most streaming services while Peacock is also an option for those who want to go directly to the source.

How to find the game if you’re not near a TV

Radio broadcasts

Station

Satellite

Notre Dame Football Radio Network

See affiliate stations

Sirius XM Channel 129

Huskie Sports Radio Network

94-9 WDKB (listen live)

N/A

Notre Dame's radio broadcast features Tony Simeone and Ryan Harris on the call.

Northern Illinois' radio broadcast will feature Andy Garcia in his play-by-play debut after years working as a sideline reporter. Mark Lindo will provide analysis while Terry Bonadonna will be down on the field.

Online and mobile streaming

The Peacock app is available on Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play Store.

