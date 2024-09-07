What time and channel does Notre Dame play today? Latest on how to watch with and without cable
Despite being a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from each other, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Northern Illinois Huskies will meet for the first time on Saturday.
No. 7 Notre Dame opened their season with a thrilling victory in College Station, overcoming a raucous environment to beat Texas A&M 23-13. It was a declaration of their ability to contend in the College Football Playoff. With that road win under their belt, they're opening the home slate against MAC opposition.
Northern Illinois is coming off a 54-15 win over Western Illinois. The level of difficulty is obviously heightened this week.
The Huskies have made a habit of beating Power 4 programs and well-regarded independents, notching what they call "Boneyard Wins" over Boston College in 2023 and Georgia Tech in 2021. They also kept it close against their last ranked opponent, No. 8 Kentucky in 2022. However, they haven't actually beaten a ranked team since 2015 against No. 20 Toledo.
Today's Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois game details
Notre Dame vs. NIU
Game Details
Date
Saturday, Sept. 7
Time
3:30 p.m. ET
Location
Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, IN)
TV Channel
NBC/Peacock
Notre Dame and Northern Illinois will kickoff on NBC on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The NBC broadcast crew will have Dan Hicks on the call with Jason Garrett providing commentary and Zora Stephenson on the sidelines.
TV channel information
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Comcast Xfinity
NBC is widely available across cable television providers as well as via antenna. Click any of the above links to find out the exact channel depending on your local service.
Streaming Options
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$7.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
NBC is available on most streaming services while Peacock is also an option for those who want to go directly to the source.
How to find the game if you’re not near a TV
Radio broadcasts
Station
Satellite
Notre Dame Football Radio Network
Sirius XM Channel 129
Huskie Sports Radio Network
94-9 WDKB (listen live)
N/A
Notre Dame's radio broadcast features Tony Simeone and Ryan Harris on the call.
Northern Illinois' radio broadcast will feature Andy Garcia in his play-by-play debut after years working as a sideline reporter. Mark Lindo will provide analysis while Terry Bonadonna will be down on the field.
Online and mobile streaming
The Peacock app is available on Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play Store.