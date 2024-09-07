What time and channel does Ohio State play today? Latest on how to watch with and without cable
Week 2 of the college football late has arrived and this time around it's the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes going against the Western Michigan Broncos.
The Buckeyes started slow against Akron last week but they turned on the jets to run away with a 52-6 victory. Ryan Day and company would love to avoid any drama with the Broncos coming to town.
Western Michigan made life difficult for Wisconsin in Week 1. They led 14-13 early in the fourth quarter before the Badgers surged ahead with 14 unanswered points to end the game.
Will the Buckeyes dominate as expected? Or will the Badgers keep it close again this week? You'll have to watch to find out.
Today's Ohio State vs. Western Michigan game details
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan
Game Details
Date
Saturday, Sept. 7
Time
7:30 p.m. ET
Location
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
TV Channel
Big Ten Network
Ohio State and Western Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Jeff Levering is handling the play-by-play for BTN with Jake Butt on analysis. Brooke Fletcher will keep tabs on the sidelines.
TV channel information
Big Ten Network is widely available across the U.S. Here's a list of channels from some of the most popular service providers out there:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 410
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 610
Verizon Fios
Channel 85 / 585 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 650 / 1650 HD
Comcast Xfinity
If you have a service provider that isn't listed, fear not! The Big Ten has a nifty channel finder that can help you figure out the specific channel for your specific cable provider.
Streaming Options
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Big Ten Network is available on a slew of steaming services from FuboTV to YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV to Sing TV.
Many of those services offer free trials, so use those to your advantage. However, be aware that you will be charged full price at the end of the trail period. So make sure to cancel before that if you don't want to continue the service.
How to find the game if you’re not near a TV
Radio broadcasts
Radio Station
Channel
Satellite
Ohio State Sports Network
97.1 FM
N/A
Bronco Radio Network
106.5 FM
N/A
The Ohio State Sports Network will have Paul Keels on the call with Jim Lachey providing commentary. Clay Hall will patrol the sidelines.
The Bronco Radio Network will have the Voice of Bronco Athletics, Robin Hook, on the call with John Creek on analysis.
Online and mobile streaming
You can find the Big Ten Network on the Fox Sports App with a cable provider log in.
All of the aforementioned streaming services also have apps.