Fansided

What time and channel does Ohio State play today? Latest on how to watch with and without cable

We've got everything you need to watch Ohio State vs. Western Michigan whether you have cable or not.

By Alicia de Artola

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit

Week 2 of the college football late has arrived and this time around it's the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes going against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Buckeyes started slow against Akron last week but they turned on the jets to run away with a 52-6 victory. Ryan Day and company would love to avoid any drama with the Broncos coming to town.

Western Michigan made life difficult for Wisconsin in Week 1. They led 14-13 early in the fourth quarter before the Badgers surged ahead with 14 unanswered points to end the game.

Will the Buckeyes dominate as expected? Or will the Badgers keep it close again this week? You'll have to watch to find out.

Today's Ohio State vs. Western Michigan game details

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan

Game Details

Date

Saturday, Sept. 7

Time

7:30 p.m. ET
6:30 p.m. CT
4:30 p.m. PT

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

TV Channel

Big Ten Network

Ohio State and Western Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Jeff Levering is handling the play-by-play for BTN with Jake Butt on analysis. Brooke Fletcher will keep tabs on the sidelines.

TV channel information

Big Ten Network is widely available across the U.S. Here's a list of channels from some of the most popular service providers out there:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 410

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 610

Verizon Fios

Channel 85 / 585 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 650 / 1650 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

If you have a service provider that isn't listed, fear not! The Big Ten has a nifty channel finder that can help you figure out the specific channel for your specific cable provider.

Streaming Options

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Big Ten Network is available on a slew of steaming services from FuboTV to YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV to Sing TV.

Many of those services offer free trials, so use those to your advantage. However, be aware that you will be charged full price at the end of the trail period. So make sure to cancel before that if you don't want to continue the service.

How to find the game if you’re not near a TV

Radio broadcasts

Radio Station

Channel

Satellite

Ohio State Sports Network

97.1 FM

N/A

Bronco Radio Network

106.5 FM

N/A

The Ohio State Sports Network will have Paul Keels on the call with Jim Lachey providing commentary. Clay Hall will patrol the sidelines.

The Bronco Radio Network will have the Voice of Bronco Athletics, Robin Hook, on the call with John Creek on analysis.

Online and mobile streaming

You can find the Big Ten Network on the Fox Sports App with a cable provider log in.

All of the aforementioned streaming services also have apps.

feed

Home/College Football