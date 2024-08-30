What time and channel does Oklahoma play today? Latest on how to watch Sooners
The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners open the 2024 college football season under the Friday night lights against the Temple Owls.
In their final season in the Big 12, the Sooners went 10-3. They upset rival Texas but fell to Kansas and Oklahoma State on the road and missed the chance to compete for the conference title.
The goal this season is to prove they're ready for the rigors of the SEC. Former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold has been tapped to lead the way.
Before they can prove the doubters in their new conference wrong, Oklahoma has to take care of business in the season opener. Last year, they started the campaign with a 73-0 drubbing of Arkansas State. Favored by 42 points over the Owls, the Sooners will look to produce a similar result in 2024.
Today's Oklahoma vs. Temple game details
Oklahoma vs. Temple
Game Info
Date
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
Time
7:00 p.m. ET
Location
Memorial Stadium
TV Channel
ESPN
ESPN will broadcast the game between the Sooners and Owls beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT in Norman, OK.
Anish Shroff will handle play-by-play with Andre Ware providing commentary. Paul Carcaterra will be on the sidelines as the field reporter for the night.
TV channel information
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
AT&T DirecTV
Channel 206
Verizon Fios
Channel 70 / 570 HD
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 602 / 1602 HD
Comcast Xfinity
The best way to find the TV channel for your specific cable provider is to go to your local listings. However, the above list can point you in the right direction!
Streaming Options
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
All the main subscription-based streaming options offer ESPN so you can have your pick to watch on Friday.
There are free trials and discounts available. Just remember to unsubscribe if you don't want to pay full price after the trial period is over.
How to find the game if you’re not near a TV
Radio broadcasts
Radio Broadcast
Station
Sooner Sports Network
KOMA 1520 AM & KRXO 107.7 FM
Temple University
OwlSports.com/listen
Sirius/XM
Channel 136 or 199
The Sooner Sports Network will broadcast the game on all affiliated stations. To listen online for free go to the Varsity Network. Toby Rowland is on play-by-play with Teddy Lehman providing analysis. Chris Plank is the field reporter and Gabe Ikard is the field analyst.
Temple will have a radio broadcast for all football games this year on OwlSports.com/listen. Kevin Copp will handle play-by-play with Paul Palmer on analysis.
Online and mobile streaming
It's easy to watch the game online or via mobile apps. If you have a cable subscription, you can log into the ESPN app on Apple or Android or go to ESPN.com to watch. All of the subscription-based streaming services have their own apps as well.