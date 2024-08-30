Fansided

What time and channel does Oklahoma play today? Latest on how to watch Sooners

By Alicia de Artola

Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) celebrates after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) celebrates after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners open the 2024 college football season under the Friday night lights against the Temple Owls.

In their final season in the Big 12, the Sooners went 10-3. They upset rival Texas but fell to Kansas and Oklahoma State on the road and missed the chance to compete for the conference title.

The goal this season is to prove they're ready for the rigors of the SEC. Former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold has been tapped to lead the way.

Before they can prove the doubters in their new conference wrong, Oklahoma has to take care of business in the season opener. Last year, they started the campaign with a 73-0 drubbing of Arkansas State. Favored by 42 points over the Owls, the Sooners will look to produce a similar result in 2024.

Today's Oklahoma vs. Temple game details

Oklahoma vs. Temple

Game Info

Date

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Time

7:00 p.m. ET
5:00 p.m. CT (local)
4:00 p.m. PT

Location

Memorial Stadium
Norman, OK

TV Channel

ESPN

ESPN will broadcast the game between the Sooners and Owls beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT in Norman, OK.

Anish Shroff will handle play-by-play with Andre Ware providing commentary. Paul Carcaterra will be on the sidelines as the field reporter for the night.

TV channel information

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 140 / 144

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 206

Verizon Fios

Channel 70 / 570 HD

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 602 / 1602 HD

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

The best way to find the TV channel for your specific cable provider is to go to your local listings. However, the above list can point you in the right direction!

Streaming Options

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

All the main subscription-based streaming options offer ESPN so you can have your pick to watch on Friday.

There are free trials and discounts available. Just remember to unsubscribe if you don't want to pay full price after the trial period is over.

How to find the game if you’re not near a TV

Radio broadcasts

Radio Broadcast

Station

Sooner Sports Network

KOMA 1520 AM & KRXO 107.7 FM

Temple University

OwlSports.com/listen

Sirius/XM

Channel 136 or 199

The Sooner Sports Network will broadcast the game on all affiliated stations. To listen online for free go to the Varsity Network. Toby Rowland is on play-by-play with Teddy Lehman providing analysis. Chris Plank is the field reporter and Gabe Ikard is the field analyst.

Temple will have a radio broadcast for all football games this year on OwlSports.com/listen. Kevin Copp will handle play-by-play with Paul Palmer on analysis.

Online and mobile streaming

It's easy to watch the game online or via mobile apps. If you have a cable subscription, you can log into the ESPN app on Apple or Android or go to ESPN.com to watch. All of the subscription-based streaming services have their own apps as well.

