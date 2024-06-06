What time and channel is NBA Finals Game 1 on tonight?
By Ian Levy
The Boston Celtics were the best team in the Eastern Conference, by a wide margin, and their appearance in the NBA Finals is not entirely unexpected. They were here two years ago but lost to the Golden State Warriors. In the interim, they've benefited from continued growth from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and added talented veterans like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
The Dallas Mavericks hovered in the middle of a brutal Western Conference for most of the season. But they made some key additions at the NBA Trade Deadline — Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington — and peaked at the right time. They made the NBA Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the West and then knocked off the No. 4 Clippers, the No. 1 Thunder and the No. 2 Timberwolves in successive rounds, dropping just five games along the way and outscoring opponents by an average of 4.1 points per 100 possessions.
They may not have looked like a juggernaut at the beginning of the season but they're on fire right now and have all the talent and depth to give the Celtics fits. This series promises star power, electric scoring performances, tactical chess matches, revenge opportunities and more — everything you could want from an NBA Finals matchup.
It all kicks off tonight with Game 1, here's what you need to know to watch.
How to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Thursday, June 6
- Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA
- TV info/Live Stream: ABC | ESPN+ | Fubo
The spacing between games increases in the NBA Finals. Game 2 will be played Sunday night, June 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET also from TD Garden in Boston. After that, the series will shift to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.