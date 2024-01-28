What time and channel is the 49ers game today, Jan. 28?
The San Francisco 49ers are in their third NFC Championship Game in a row hoping that the third time is the charm.
In the last two years, Kyle Shanahan and his team have come up short. They lost to the Rams 20-17 in the 2021 playoffs. They dealt with terrible quarterback luck in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles last year. This time around, they've got the home-field advantage, welcoming the Detroit Lions to their house.
Good news on Deebo Samuel's injury has bolstered the 49ers going into the biggest game of the season. But the job's not done until it's done.
Will the 49ers breakthrough for their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2019 season? We'll find out on Sunday.
What time is the 49ers game today, Jan. 28?
The 49ers and Lions will kick off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
Unlike last week, the weather should be much more pleasant for all involved with a forecast of 69 degrees at kickoff.
What channel is the 49ers game today, Jan. 28?
Fans can tune in on FOX for full coverage of the NFC Championship Game.
Kevin Burkhardt will be on play-by-play with Greg Olsen beside him providing analysis on the action.
How to livestream the 49ers game today, Jan. 28
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA
Live Stream: fuboTV
Watching a live stream of the game is easy if you have fuboTV. They have 189 channels including FOX and with their free trial, you can try it out on championship weekend.
A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. One of these teams will have the chance to compete for the ultimate prize.