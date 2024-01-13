What time and channel is the Browns playoff game today vs. Texans?
If you told anyone at the start of the regular season that a Cleveland Browns team would be on its fourth quarterback of the year, would be on the backup offensive tackles' backups, and would be without Nick Chubb for basically the entire season, there is no rational person who would think this team would be in the NFL Playoffs. And yet, on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Browns will go on the road to play the Houston Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Joe Flacco, once a hated foe of the Browns, has become a cult hero in Cleveland thanks to the job he's done since joining the team at midseason. His steady play, and shocking production too, have been a force helping propel Kevin Stefanski's team into the postseason. But don't be fooled, the Browns defense is their calling card, led by Myles Garrett and one of the NFL's best secondaries under the guidance of Jim Schwartz.
Now, the 38-year-old Cleveland quarterback will match up against rookie C.J. Stroud and an upstart Texans team that shocked many by taking the AFC South this year. Houston has an explosive offense and a well-coached defense, making for a fascinating matchup.
History has not been kind to the Browns when it comes to the playoffs, but fans still love this team whole-heartedly. So how can you watch playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 13? We've got you covered with the details.
What time does the Browns playoff game today start?
The Browns game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday against the Texans, the first game of Super Wild Card Weekend and, thus, the first game of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Pregame coverage will start, previewing the postseason and the matchup between Cleveland and Houston, at 4 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Browns game vs. the Texans on?
The Browns playoff game in the Wild Card Round against the Texans will be broadcast on NBC. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will be in the broadcast booth for NBC on the call as the A-crew for the network will be working on Sunday night. That also means that the game will be streaming on Peacock as well if you don't have access to cable or satellite TV but are able to access the Peacock app to watch.