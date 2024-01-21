What time and channel is the Chiefs game today, Jan. 21?
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Here is where Chiefs fans can watch the game.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 season was highlighted by the team's struggles. Yet, as any NFL fan knows, the playoffs are essentially the start of a new season. In the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs battled in subzero temperatures in Kansas City and handily defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 to advance in the playoffs.
Now, the Chiefs will head on the road to take on one of their more recent playoff rivals, the Buffalo Bills. This is the first road playoff game (non-Super Bowl) the Chiefs will play since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. Unlike the Chiefs, the Bills were red-hot to end the season, winning their final five games to win the AFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed.
The Chiefs vs. Bills is the biggest game of the weekend, on paper. So, Chiefs fans may be wondering what time the game starts and where they can watch it.
What time is the Chiefs game today, Jan. 21?
Kickoff between the Bills and Chiefs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be the last game of the Sunday, Jan. 21 slate, and the final playoff matchup of the weekend.
What channel is the Chiefs game today, Jan. 21?
The Chiefs vs. Bills Divisional Round matchup will be broadcast nationally on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 21.
As for local broadcasts, those in the Kansas City area can watch the game on KCTV 5. The game will also air on KWCH 12 in the Wichita area.
How to live stream the Chiefs game today, Jan. 21
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
- Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, N.Y.
- Live Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV
One of the main ways to livestream the Chiefs. vs Bills Divisional Round matchup is to subscribe to the Paramount+ service. The cheapest membership begins at $5.99 a month, with the next level up costing $11.99, which includes all Showtime TV shows and movies. There is also a one-week free trial, which you can sign up for at the link above.
If you are looking for another streaming service option, there is fuboTV, which includes CBS and all of your local cable TV channels. You can sign up for a one-week free trial at the link above.