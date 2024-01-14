What time and channel is the Cowboys playoff game today vs. Packers?
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are set to clash in the playoffs. Get ready for an exciting matchup between two historic NFL teams.
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are facing off in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Sunday.
Back then, Jason Garrett was leading the Cowboys while Mike McCarthy was wearing green. Things have obviously changed considerably.
McCarthy will now face his former team with the chance to end their season. The Cowboys are expected to do just that as seven-point favorites over their NFC counterparts.
Dallas is certainly the healthier team. The Packers have injury question marks around cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back AJ Dillon and wide receiver Christian Watson.
Will Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons lead the Cowboys to their first playoff win in back-to-back years since 1995 and 1996? You'll have to tune in to find out.
What time is the Cowboys game today vs. Packers in NFL Playoffs?
The Cowboys and Packers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT in Dallas.
Unlike the Chiefs and Dolphins, the teams and fans won't have to deal with anything close to Saturday's inclement weather in Kansas City. With the game at AT&T Stadium, everyone will be protected by the weather. Fans on their way to the game will be grateful not to be standing outside in 20-degree weather, or worse, sub-zero.
What channel is the Cowboys game on today vs. Packers?
FOX has the broadcast rights for the NFC Wild Card matchup. So it should be easy enough to set your television to Channel 11 or bring up a streaming service like Fubo to watch the playoff action.
The No. 2-seed Cowboys and No. 7-seed Packers are the first NFC teams to play on Super WIld Card Weekend. If Green Bay wins, they will take on the 49ers in the Divisional Round. If Dallas takes care of business, they will play oe of the Rams and Lions or Bucs and Eagles.