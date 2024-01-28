What time and channel is the Lions game today, Jan. 28?
The NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers should be fun. Here is information on when and how to watch the game.
By Lior Lampert
After winning a division title for the first time 30 years this season, the Detroit Lions will also be playing in their first NFC Championship Game since 1991.
Once regarded as a laughing stock in the NFL, the Lions have quickly undergone a drastic culture change under the tutelage of head coach Dan Campbell. However, if they want to prove that the 2023 season is not a fluke, they need to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
Currently listed as 7.5-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, will the Lions be able to continue their fairy-tale run when they travel to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to face the 49ers? Be sure to tune in and find out!
What time is the Lions game today, Jan. 28?
Kickoff between the Lions and the 49ers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. By the time this game starts, Detroit and San Francisco will know who they will face in the Super Bowl if they emerge victorious.
What channel is the Lions game today, Jan. 28?
The battle for NFC supremacy will be broadcast nationally on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 21. However, a live stream will also be available via FuboTV (subscription required).
Regarding the local broadcasts, people in the Detroit area can watch the game on FOX2, “home of the Lions.” Alternatively, the game can be streamed on FOX LOCAL.
How to livestream the Lions game today, Jan. 28
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA
- Live Stream: fuboTV
One of the more accessible methods of live streaming the NFC Championship Game between the Lions and 49ers is subscribing to fuboTV. Their cheapest membership plan starts at $79.99 a month, including a free trial. This subscription offers you 189 channels, the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once, 1000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and the previously mentioned trial.
Fans should be willing to pay for a subscription if it means watching what has the potential to be a thrilling contest between two of the NFL’s best teams with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line.