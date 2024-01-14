What time and channel is the Packers playoff game today vs. Cowboys?
The Jordan Love era is here. Here's where and when you can watch his first ever Packers playoff game.
By Josh Wilson
At one point, the Green Bay Packers had lost six of eight. Looking at the reality of a 3-6 record through their first nine games, an appearance in the NFL Playoffs looked far-fetched for the Packers.
Against the odds and down to the wire, the Packers pulled it together, rallied for a winning, 9-8 record, and snuck into the postseason in one of the wild card slots.
Jordan Love had one of the biggest jumps in expected points added per play in the second half of the season among NFL quarterbacks and really appeared to settle into his role as the starting quarterback in Green Bay.
The reality still is that there are massive shoes to fill with the franchise. Love is stepping into shoes that were occupied previously by Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, both of whom won titles for Green Bay. The shoes are big in general, but the expectations rise even more in the postseason.
This should be a genuinely good game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are complete on both ends, but the Packers are not far behind. Dallas ranked second in EPA per play this season, Green Bay seventh. The real disparity are the defenses, though, with the Cowboys boasting the fifth best defense in terms of EPA per play, Green Bay ranking 24th. Love will have his work cut out for him on Sunday against what might be the best defense remaining in the postseason with the Browns eliminated.
What time is the Packers game today vs. Cowboys in NFL Playoffs?
The Packers will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 13. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. local time in Arlington. Previously, this game was slated to be the meat of a three game sandwich on Sunday preceded by the Bills hosting the Steelers, but that game was moved to Monday due to dangerous weather in Western New York.
Now, this game takes the table-setting role of the day.
What channel is the Packers game on today vs. Cowboys?
The Wild Card round game between the Packers and Cowboys will be on FOX, and you can stream it online with Fubo.tv. Fubo.tv offers free trials are available for new customers.
The leading FOX crew is getting this game, not surprising since it's the only game FOX is broadcasting in the Super Wild Card weekend. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play guy, Greg Olsen will be on color commentary, and Tom Rinaldi/Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.