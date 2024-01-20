What time and channel is the Ravens game today, Jan. 20?
Catch the Ravens vs. Texans game today in the NFL Playoffs. Find out what time the game starts and where to watch it.
The AFC Divisional Round is here with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on a collision course.
It's been two weeks since the Ravens suited up to finish the regular season with a loss to the Steelers. It's been three weeks since Lamar Jackson suited up for a football game, having been rested for the finale. Now it's time for the quarterback to pick up where he left off in an MVP-level season.
On the other side of the equation, the Texans are riding high after a 45-14 demolition of the Browns in the Wild Card Game last weekend. A near-perfect showing from C.J. Stroud at quarterback has set up an intriguing quarterback battle.
What time is the Ravens game today vs. Texans in NFL Playoffs?
Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET in Baltimore.
M&T Bank Stadium will play host to a playoff game for the first time since 2019 when the Ravens fell to the Titans in the Divisional Round. A win would represent the first playoff victory for Baltimore in their home stadium since they beat the Colts in the Wild Card Round in the 2012 playoffs. They went on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Houston is looking for their first road win in the playoffs ever. They're 0-4 in franchise history.
What channel is the Ravens game on today vs. Texans?
Fans can tune in on ABC, ESPN or ESPN+ depending on whether you're using cable or streaming options.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call.
Who will winner of Ravens vs. Texans play next?
Whoever locks up a berth in the AFC Championship Game will get to sit back and watch as one of their future opponents battle it out on Sunday night.
The Chiefs and Bills are playing in Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The winner will move on to play the winner of the game between the Ravens and Texans.
Baltimore last went to the AFC title game in the 2012 playoffs. Houston is looking for their first-ever AFC Championship Game appearance.