What time do the AP Top 25 college football rankings come out each week?
A new AP Top 25 college football rankings is released every week, but when are the CFB rankings updated each week? We have the date and time for fans to know.
College football rankings are always a hot topic of discussion among fans. Where is this team going to be ranked after being upset? How far will another team move up in the rankings after a signature win? And that's before the AP Top 25 rankings are even released.
The AP Top 25 college football rankings are the gospel for these conversations early in the year. Obviously, they are eventually overtaken by the College Football Playoff rankings later in the season, but it's the best representation of where teams stand in the first few weeks of the year.
As fans know, there is a new Top 25 ranking that is released each week after the conclusion of the action. But fans also might be wondering when exactly the AP Top 25 college football rankings are updated and released each week. Don't worry, we can let you know.
When are AP Top 25 college football rankings released and updated?
The AP Top 25 college football rankings are released at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, the day immediately following the heavy CFB slate on Saturday.
That is the case for every rankings update throughout the season, except of course after Week 1. With the games extending all the way into Monday as the college world takes full advantage of no NFL games on Labor Day weekend, the first poll is released on Tuesday afternoon.
In any case, fans still have plenty of time to argue about where their team should be in the college football rankings throughout Saturday and on Sunday morning before the AP Top 25 for the week is made official. That's more than enough time to get the blood pressure levels up and have people getting heated about something they truly have no control over.