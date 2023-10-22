What time and channel do the Eagles play today in Week 7?
Coming off their first loss, the Philadelphia Eagles face another tough test this week against the Miami Dolphins. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Prior to last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles had never lost to the New York Jets. Seriously. Not once. They also had yet to lose a game during this 2023 NFL season.
But as we all witnessed, both streaks came to an end as Gang Green pulled off one of several surprising upsets in Week 6, handing the Eagles a 20-14 loss.
While Jalen Hurts accounted for 327 yards of offense and two scores, one through the air and another on the ground, last year's NFL MVP runner-up also threw three interceptions, the last of which resulted in Breece Hall's go-ahead touchdown for New York just one play later.
Despite the loss, the Eagles are still tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC at 5-1. But Nick Sirianni's squad could easily take a second straight defeat as they face their toughest test of the year to date in Week 7 against the high-flying Miami Dolphins.
Also at 5-1 for the year, their only loss coming to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, the Dolphins are on pace for one of the best offensive seasons in NFL history.
Through six games, Tua Tagovailoa & Co. are averaging 498.7 yards per game, easily leading the league. To be fair, the Eagles rank second, but it's a distant second at 395.0.
And it's not just one element. Miami leads the league in passing yards per game (316.8) and rushing yards per game (181.8). Naturally, the Dolphins also lead the league in scoring, averaging 37.2 points per week.
If this pace continues, it would be the second-highest scoring average in league history. Peyton Manning and the 2013 Denver Broncos averaged 37.9 en route to a Super Bowl appearance.
And it's not as if the Eagles have really been stopping people, as they've allowed 20.7 points per game this season, good for just 20th in the league. So Philly, even at home, could have some problems getting that sixth win.
So, exactly where and when can you catch this possible Super Bowl 58 preview? Let's take a look.
What time is the Eagles game today, October 22?
The Eagles' game in Week 7 is slated for an 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Eagles-Dolphins duel is one of 11 games on the NFL's Sunday schedule this week but is the only one being played in that time slot.
What channel is the Eagles game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Eagles' game in Week 7 will air on NBC and marks the first time the team has appeared on Sunday Night Football this season.
As usual, the NBC broadcast will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, with Melissa Stark handling things on the sidelines.
As the Eagles-Dolphins showdown is the only game going at that time, it will be available throughout the United States.