What time and channel does Colorado play today, Oct. 7?
The Colorado Buffaloes are taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils with hopes of bouncing back from two losses.
The Colorado Buffaloes are halfway to bowl eligibility after making it through a tough five-game stretch at 3-2. A 3-0 start was brought back to earth with back-to-back losses to Oregon and USC, though a strong fourth-quarter comeback against the Trojans will certainly keep hopes high in Boulder.
Now Shedeur Sanders and company face a seemingly manageable stretch of games that could lock in a bowl appearance and set them up for fireworks in the final month of the season.
The first hurdle is on Saturday against Arizona State in Tempe, followed by tilts against Stanford and UCLA.
The Sun Devils are 1-4 and on a four-game losing streak while dealing with major quarterback injury problems. Star freshman Jaden Rashada is expected to miss more time while Drew Pyne, who quarterbacked ASU vs. USC, missed last week's game against Cal. Trenton Borguet had 344 yards through the air in that loss.
Considering the uncertainty around the Sun Devils, the Buffaloes come in as three-point road favorites.
What time is the Colorado game today vs. Oregon?
Colorado vs. Arizona State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. MT and 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
What channel is the Colorado game on today, Oct. 7?
The Colorado game today, Oct. 7, is on Pac-12 Network.
That's right, for the first time this season, the Coach Prime show will be on the channel that half the country doesn't get.
What channel is Pac-12 Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more
- Xfinity: Channel 1329
- Dish: Channel 406/409
- Frontier: Channel 591
- Spectrum: Check your local guide
- Cox: Check your local guide
DirecTV still does not carry Pac-12 Network. The good news is you can stream via Fubo TV with their free seven-day trial.
This may not be the biggest matchup for Colorado this season, but it will likely be key to putting the Buffaloes on track for the rest of 2023.