What time and channel is the Packers playoff game today vs Niners?
The Packers are onto the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Here's when they play today.
By Josh Wilson
At 3-6 through their first nine games, few expected the turnaround to be so dramatic that the Green Bay Packers would even sneak into a Wild Card slot in the NFL Playoffs. Do that they would, even taking down the Dallas Cowboys, who looked at times like a Super Bowl threat.
The Packers are officially onto the NFL's divisional round of the playoffs. As the lowest remaining seed in the NFC, they'll have another tough challenge: The 12-5 San Francisco 49ers who were perhaps just an injury away from making it to the Super Bowl as the NFC representative last year. The Niners, securing the No. 1 seed, had a bye for the Wild Card round.
Jordan Love, after clear early jitters, appears to have settled in, found his groove, and captured a great deal of confidence in just his first full season as the Packers' clear and sole franchise quarterback. In the post-Aaron Rodgers world, the Packers making it this far should be seen as a huge win and reason for optimism for what's next.
Here's when the Packers play the Niners today and what channel the game is on.
What time is the Packers game today vs. Niners in NFL Playoffs?
This highly-anticipated matchup between two historic franchises will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Central, and 5:15 p.m. Pacific, where the game is being played (Santa Clara, CA). It will be preceded by the No. 1 seed on the AFC side of the bracket, the Baltimore Ravens, playing host to the Houston Texans.
What channel is the Packers game on today vs. Niners?
This game will be broadcast on local FOX stations, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, FOX's top crew, taking the call. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are the sideline reporters for this crew, as usual.
Who will winner of Packers and Niners play next?
Whoever wins this one moves onto the NFC Championship and will play the winner of the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. If Green Bay wins, they will travel. If the Niners win, they will host.