What time and channel is Ohio State playing today, Oct. 14?
The Ohio State Buckeyes face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Week 7 of the season. Here's what time and channel OSU plays on today.
Despite some early-season concerns, the Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be really hitting their stride. In recent weeks, Ryan Day's team picked up a thrilling road win over Notre Dame while withstanding a Maryland upset bid and eventually pulling away this past week. Now, this team must go to a dangerous spot historically in the Big Ten for their Week 7 matchup: West Lafayette to play the Purdue Boilermakers.
After some lackluster showings from Kyle McCord early as he took over the starting job for the Buckeyes, the new Ohio State signal-caller has shown improvement. Heavily targeting Marvin Harrison Jr. tends to have the effect given how dominant the receiver is. But the real story for OSU has been Jim Knowles' defense, which has performed lights-out thus far.
Yet, Purdue has earned the nickname "Spoilermakers" in recent years for matchups like this one. Sandwiched between a feisty Terps team and a huge matchup with Penn State next week on the Ohio State schedule, it's a trap game of the highest order, something Ryan Walters' team will surely try to take advantage of.
This could be a sneaky fascinating game for Ohio State, but Buckeyes fans might also be wondering how to watch the team in this matchup. We've got you covered with the info you need.
What time is the Ohio State game today vs. Purdue?
The Ohio State game will be kicking off at Noon ET against Purdue. This is pretty standard for one of the Big Ten's premier programs as the conference and its TV affiliates tend to favor getting those programs' games into the start of the first window of games.
What channel is Ohio State playing on today against Purdue?
Fans can watch the Ohio State game today on Peacock. Prior to the start of the 2023 college football season, it was announced that part of the Big Ten's new media rights deal gives the NBC streaming service Peacock exclusive rights to several conference games throughout the season. We've already seen Michigan and Penn State get a game streaming, now it's the Buckeyes' turn. But it's important to note that this the exclusive broadcast and you won't find the game on a traditional TV network.
Peacock does not have a free trial, but signing up is easy and affordable
Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. However, it is one of the cheapest per-month streaming services on the market. It's only $5.99 per month to sign up for the Premium package, which gives fans access to the Ohio State game, the rest of the Big Ten games on the service throughout the year, and much more content. Users can simply go to PeacockTV.com, select pick a plan, pick Premium, enter your information, and start watching within minutes of beginning the quick process.