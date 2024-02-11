What time is kickoff for Super Bowl 58? Start time for Chiefs-49ers
Here's when to expect Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers will kick off.
By Josh Wilson
Super Bowl day is here, and the moment we've been anxiously awaiting since the matchup was set two weeks ago has finally arrived. The NFL world is locked in and ready to see which of the final two teams will hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.
Representing the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers. From the AFC is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are on this stage for the fourth time since 2020. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are unquestionably the next great NFL dynasty at this point if they pull out a win here.
On the other side, the Niners hope to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, where Kansas City won 31-20.
So, when does all the action kick off?
What time 49ers vs Chiefs will kick off on Super Bowl Sunday
Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET between the Niners and Chiefs. Dennis Deninger, who worked in broadcasting for many years, told NBC Bay Area his "educated guess" was that the kickoff will happen at 6:34 p.m. Often, 6:30 marks the National Anthem start.
Once it starts, expect the game to last around three hours and 45 minutes, though it could easily be more or less depending on how the game goes. That will put it ending around 10:00 p.m. Eastern, possibly a little earlier, possibly a little later.
So, if you want to show up to the party just as the game is starting to avoid the awkward small talk, set your GPS to get you there at 6:33, just enough time to walk up the steps and get in the house for the game. Good luck finding a seat that late, though...