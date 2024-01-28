What time is the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024? Performers, songs, how long, how to watch
Football fans tune into the Super Bowl to watch the two best teams in the NFL duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy. More casual fans, however -- in addition to some multi-faceted diehard fans as well -- are coming to the festivities to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Without question, we've seen hits and misses when it comes to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna crushed it in the 2023 performance at Super Bowl 57, and we also saw Beyoncé (not shockingly) create an iconic show. But then on the flip side, acts like Maroon 5 and the Black Eyed Peas in relatively recent history have been absolute flops by almost any standard.
So that has fans wondering about this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show for Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Who will be performing, when can fans tune into watch, and so much more? Don't worry, we've got the best info we can give you on the most-watched concert in the United States.
What is the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024 for Super Bowl 58?
Usher is set to perform the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The eight-time Grammy Award winning artist and producer will take centerstage for the event and should deliver quite a performance. Even at 45 years old, his timeless pop and R&B classics resonate across several generations while his dancing prowess remains legendary. It should create quite the spectacle in Vegas.
What time will the Super Bowl Halftime Show start?
With the game itself kicking off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, we can project that Usher's Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show will begin just shortly after 8 p.m. ET and almost surely sometime before 8:30 p.m. ET. The first half of a football game in the NFL typically lasts around an hour and a half. However, with some pregame festivities in order as well, we are sure to see a little bit later than 6:30 p.m. kick and then the buildup to the show will also take a few minutes as well.
Super Bowl Halftime Show song predictions: What will Usher perform?
Perhaps the lock of the century is that Usher will perform "Yeah!" at the show, one of the most timeless party classics that we've ever heard. One also has to wonder if guest stars Lil John and Ludacris will also take the stage for that one. Speaking of guest stars, we could also see Alicia Keys come out because he could slow it down slightly to sing "My Boo". Beyond that, it would be a safe bet to say that "Love in This Club", "Burn", and "OMG" will be played in the performance. Any other songs would be impossible to guess at this point.
How long will the Super Bowl Halftime Show last with Usher?
Halftime at the Super Bowl is actually longer than in regular NFL games, in large part to give time for the Halftime Show. As such, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is pretty consistently about 12-15 minutes long every year with some give or take on either side of that. With the players needing to retake the field and having a strict schedule, the fact of the matter is that there are pretty strict time parameters that the Halftime Show must abide by.