What to make of John Schneider, Derek Shelton and the managerial hot seat
The Chicago White Sox firing manager Pedro Grifol came as relatively no shock. If anything, it was a surprise that owner Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Chris Getz didn’t part ways with Grifol sooner than they did.
But Grifol’s departure from the White Sox marked the first managerial firing of the regular season. Most likely, it will be the last before the season ends barring an unforeseen development. But there will surely be other managers who are out following the 2024 season.
Here’s some early thoughts on managers who could be on the hot seat.
John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with high expectations, despite not signing Shohei Ohtani or trading for Juan Soto. They had a talented roster, filled with veterans on offense and the pitching staff, and a manager they hoped would get them to the next level.
Instead, they have been among the most underperforming teams in baseball, and are in last place in the American League East. Schneider is firmly on the hot seat and is a strong candidate to be out in Toronto following the regular season.
Derek Shelton, Pittsburgh Pirates
At the All-Star break and trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates looked like a team on the rise. So much so that they emerged as buyers at the deadline and acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Toronto Blue Jays and Bryan De La Cruz from the Miami Marlins.
Since then, it’s been a disaster in Pittsburgh. They have since dropped to 56-64 and in last place in the National League Central. There aren’t any indications that the Pirates are considering a change – they like Ben Cherington and Shelton as their leadership group – but if they miss the postseason and finish in last place, they could need a scapegoat. And Shelton could be that person.
Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
After Schumaker and the Marlins mutually agreed to get rid of his 2025 club option, it became abundantly clear that he would not return to Miami following the season. Those whispers have only grown stronger with the team 45-75 and in last place in the National League East.
Schumaker will be one of, if not the best, managerial candidates on the market. If he wants a job, he will get one. Meanwhile, Marlins executive Peter Bendix will have the opportunity to hire the manager of his choosing.