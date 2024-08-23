What used to be a problem for the Atlanta Braves no longer is with Raisel Iglesias
By John Buhler
Nobody is perfect, except for Raisel Iglesias, apparently. The Atlanta Braves closer has been perfect in his role for well over three weeks now. Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote about how Iglesias has recorded 35 consecutive outs over 11 perfect innings in 10 perfect outings. We haven't seen a pitcher go on a tear like this since Koji Uehara with the 2013 Boston Red Sox. That was a decade ago!
In his last 11 innings, Iglesias has retired 33 straight batters. The last batter to reach base vs. Iglesias was the pesky Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets back on July 27 with a one-out single. Including the two Mets batters Iglesias retired after the Nimmo single, Iglesias has set an expansion-era record for Braves baseball with consecutive batters recording outs. So what has all gone into him doing this?
Although Iglesias does not have overpowering stuff, he has had tremendous command of pitches down in the zone, especially those with movement. His slider has been unhittable at times, as illustrated by how dominant he looked on Thursday night in Atlanta's series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It has been a far cry from what Braves Country has experienced in recent years.
The closer role used to keep Atlanta fans up at night. Now they know the opponent is going to sleep.
Raisel Iglesias has been unhittable for the better part of a month now
When you are doing something out of the bullpen we haven't seen since Uehara in 2013 or Bobby Jenks with the 2007 Chicago White Sox before that, you know you are doing something special. My favorite thing about what Iglesias is doing now as a Braves fan is it seems to be an understated form of dominance. This is what many of the best pitchers in franchise history were almost always about.
Yes, it has been incredible watching Chris Sale mow down everyone every fifth day, as well as Reynaldo Lopez truly growing and thriving in his expanded role in the Atlanta rotation. However, even during Craig Kimbrel and John Smoltz's peak in the closer role, I cannot recall someone being so dominant in such a concentrated stretch. Both pitchers were effectively wild at times, mostly Kimbrel.
What got Smoltz's Atlanta teammates Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux to Cooperstown was impeccable control. Smoltz could demonstrate pinpoint accuracy too, but it was his combination of power, speed and movement that made him an all-timer in his own right. Iglesias has not always pitched this well for the Braves, but it seems as though Alex Anthopoulos knew what he was doing.
Atlanta traded for Iglesias at the MLB trade deadline back in 2022. The Braves already had a Newnan native in Will Smith closing games, the man who help record the final out in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. The Braves went with future hall of famer Kenley Jansen that year as well, as Iglesias assumed their setup man role after Smith was dealt to the Houston Astros in exchange for one Jake Odorizzi.
While Iglesias was fine as the closer last year, and into this season as well, I don't think even Anthopoulos saw this run of success coming down the pipeline. Nobody could have forecasted it. Although Iglesias may give up a hit to the first batter he faces vs. the Washington Nationals this weekend, we need to sit back and appreciate the month of utter dominance Iglesias has given us.
Even in a tumultuous season for the Braves, you have to appreciate the little things while you can.