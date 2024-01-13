What was the coldest game in NFL history?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Wild Card Round game is expected to have below-zero temperatures. Will it be the coldest game in NFL history?
By Scott Rogust
The NFL playoffs are upon us, beginning this weekend. While there are storylines of players and coaches facing their former teams, the weather has taken the stage, front and center. While the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Round game is set to be hit by lake-effect weather, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game will be dealing with frigid cold temperatures.
In Kansas City on Saturday night, the temperature is expected to measure in at -10 degrees with winds between 10-to-15 mph, according to AccuWeather. With the wind chill, the temperature will feel like -32 degrees.
With these projected temperatures, this could very well be the coldest NFL game in Kansas City history. But where does it rank among the all-time coldest games in history?
What was the coldest game in NFL history?
The coldest game in NFL history took place on Dec. 31, 1967. That was the NFL Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. At Lambeau Field, the temperature was -13 degrees and had a wind chill of a freezing -48 degrees. This game would be known as "The Ice Bowl."
The Packers defeated the Cowboys 21-17 to win the NFL Championship and earn their spot against the AFL Champions, the Oakland Raiders, in Super Bowl 2.
What were some of the other coldest games in NFL history. Let's look at the top five, courtesy of NFL.com.
- Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, NFL Championship, Dec. 31, 1967: -13 degrees (-48 degree windchill), Lambeau Field
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Diego Chargers, AFC Championship Game, Jan. 10, 1982: -9 degrees (-59 degree wind chill), Riverfront Stadium
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings, Wild Card Round game, Jan. 10, 2016: -6 degrees (-25 degree wind chill), TCF Bank Stadium
- Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 20, 2008: -4 degrees (-24 degree wind chill), Lambeau Field
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 10, 1972: 0 degrees (-18 degree wind chill), Metropolitan Stadium
We will see where the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game on Saturday ranks once we get final numbers of the temperature after the game. Either way, it is expected to be a really cold one in the NFL playoffs.