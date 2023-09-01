What we learned about Aliyah Boston during her impressive rookie season
Aliyah Boston is on the verge of closing out a phenomenal rookie season and walking away with Rookie of the Year honors.
The 2023 WNBA regular season is set to conclude on Sep. 10 and Aliyah Boston has already solidified herself as the face of the franchise for the Indiana Fever.
Currently, Indiana is occupying the No. 10 seed with an 11-24 record and is on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs. However, the team avoided playoff elimination with a last-second win against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.
Aliyah Boston was drafted No.1 overall by the Fever in this year's draft and since then, she has done nothing but prove that she is a WNBA star in the making. Despite Indiana missing the postseason for the seventh consecutive season, their future is secure with Boston as the centerpiece.
Aliyah Boston is the breath of fresh air Indiana needed
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is a breath of fresh air for the Fever and the spark that the team needed to recalibrate. She has become the anchor that the franchise needs and can depend on.
This season has been one of the most exciting seasons for the fanbase since their last playoff appearance in 2016. When you watch them play, you notice their constant effort on both ends of the floor. Boston, has a high motor and does not give up on the play. She is constantly sprinting back on defense, crashing the class, and setting screens.
The level of intensity that the South Carolina product brings to the floor is parallel to none. As of now, she has played all 35 games which speaks to her level of consistency and conditioning. Indiana does not have to worry about whether or not she is going to show up and the standard and energy that she plays with rubs off on the rest of her team.
Aliyah Boston is a superstar talent
AB has the ability to take over the game with her effort and energy alone but she makes an impact in the box score too. Right now, Boston is averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting 58.0 percent from the floor.
She can dominate the glass on both ends and her quick hands when defending in the post or on the perimeter are tough to deal with. She moves without the basketball and seals off her defenders with ease. AB can score on all three levels of the floor (in spurts) but she does so strategically and focuses on her shot selection. She avoids getting comfortable on the perimeter and lives in the paint.
Boston moves without the basketball and reposts if she is pushed off the block. Her movement without the ball forces ball movement, and teammates to play high-low. Not to mention, she is already demanding a double team which allows her to kick it out to her teammates for an open 3.
The Fever are one player away from having a dominant high pick-and-roll situation (fingers crossed on Caitlin Clark) and their future is bright thanks to Aliyah Boston.