When are bowl games announced in college football?
Here is when all 82 college football teams will find out which of the 41 bowl games they will be competing in.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football season has gone on for nearly two months. There have been dominant wins from the top teams in the nation and upset victories galore from some underdog football programs. What more can you ask for from a college football season? But now that October is rounding down, that means there is about one more month left in the regular season.
For the month of November, teams will have about four games to determine whether they can receive bowl eligibility. A team can become bowl-eligible if they win at least six games. Based on how their season ends, they will then wait to find out which bowl game they will be chosen to play in.
When do teams find out which bowl games they will play in?
When are college football bowl games announced?
The participants in every college football bowl game will be determined on "Selection Sunday," which will take place on Dec. 3 from noon ET until 4:00 p.m. ET. "Selection Sunday" will air on ESPN.
Of course, all of the attention will be on the College Football Playoff, which will see the top four teams in the nation, picked by the Selection Committee, will fight for the National Championship. The Semifinals will be held on Monday, Jan. 1, with the four teams being split between the Rose and Sugar Bowls. The two winners will then face off in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8. at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kickoff beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Other New Year's Six bowl games include the Peach, Cotton, Orange, and Fiesta Bowls.
All other bowl games not connected to the College Football Playoff have contractual ties to certain conferences. So, how those teams finish in their specific conference standings will determine what bowl they will be competing for.