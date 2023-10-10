When do Eagles and 49ers play each other this season?
When do the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers face off in an NFC Championship Game rematch?
By Scott Rogust
While there have only been five weeks of the 2023 regular season, there is a decent enough sample size to know which teams are legitimate contenders, and which organizations could benefit from a rebuild. When it comes to the contenders in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fit the bill. Both are the lone undefeated teams not just in the conference but in the entire NFL.
Last year, these two teams met in the NFC Championship Game, with the Eagles earning their spot in Super Bowl 57. The 49ers overcame quarterback injuries throughout the 2022 season, but starter Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury early on, and it pretty much tanked any chance they had of winning the game.
A rematch between the two teams is anticipated, to see if the Eagles could beat a 49ers team with a healthy starting quarterback. So, do these two teams meet this season?
When do the Eagles and 49ers face each other?
The Eagles and 49ers will face off in Week 13. Specifically, on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
The last time these two teams met, the Eagles cruised to a 31-7. Purdy sprained the UCL in his throwing elbow on a strip sack by linebacker Haason Reddick. That then caused head coach Kyle Shanahan to call upon veteran journeyman Josh Johnson. But later in the game, Johnson would pick up a concussion later on in the game. Purdy would have to return to the field for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 by the score of 38-35.
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was among the most outspoken players on the team to express his belief that they would have beaten the Eagles if they had a healthy quarterback.
“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel told Complex. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).”
Circle your calendars for Dec. 3, Eagles, 49ers, and NFL fans. That's when Philadelphia and San Francisco face off in an NFC Championship Game rematch, and it could very well determine playoff seeding.