When do the MLB Playoffs start in 2024?
The road to the World Series will begin in October and could last until November. Here's a look at an early schedule of the 2024 MLB Playoffs.
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 MLB season is underway. The young season has been rife with gambling scandals, league-wide wardrobe malfunctions, and union arguments about significant pitcher injuries. There have been actual baseball games played too, even among the mess. Through the first month of the season, fans have already witnessed jaw-dropping performances and inspiring moments. Teams are beginning to take shape and get an idea of their chances to win the World Series.
If the season were to end today, the American League would be led by the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Orioles. The Wild Card Series matchups would feature No. 4 New York Yankees against the No. 5 Kansas City Royals and No. 3 Seattle Mariners against No. 6 Detroit Tigers. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers would lead the pack. The Wild Card Series matchups would see the No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers host the No. 6 Cincinnati Reds and the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies host the No. 5 Chicago Cubs.
Although there is still a long way to go before the postseason, it's never a bad idea to keep the playoffs in mind.
Like the other major North American sports leagues, Major League Baseball has altered its playoff format in recent years. Since 2022, the expanded Wild Card Series welcomes 12 teams into the postseason, with six teams from both the American League and National League. Three of the teams are division winners and three earn Wild Card spots.
Here's a look at an early schedule of the 2024 MLB Playoffs.
When are the 2024 MLB Playoffs?
The 2024 MLB Playoff schedule will begin on October 1.
The top two teams in each League earn a bye, leaving four teams to face each other in the opening round. The Wild Card Series is a three-game series that is played on three consecutive days. Beyond the Wild Card Series, the exact dates can fluctuate depending on how long each series takes. The number of games in the series increases incrementally with each round until the Championship Series.
The 94th All-Star Game is planned for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
- Wild Card Series (Best of 3 games): October 1-3
- Division Series (Best of 5): October 5-10
- Championship Series (Best of 7): October 11-20
The 2024 World Series will begin on Tuesday, October 22 and a potential World Series Game 7 is set for November 2.