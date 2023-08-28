When does 2024 NFL free agency start? Dates to know
With plenty of stars hitting the market, 2024 NFL free agency won't disappoint. Here are the dates you need to know.
By Kristen Wong
NFL fans will want to mark their dates for one of the most exciting periods of the year, other than the regular season or playoffs.
In NFL free agency, teams get something highly coveted by delinquents and divisional doormats alike: a fresh start. If you're a Chiefs fan coming off the high of another Super Bowl victory, this period is not for you.
On the other hand, Cowboys fans feeling the sting of January's early playoff exit will look forward to the start of free agency and the new league year, a.k.a their year. Cardinals fans, after seeing their team tank all season, sigh a deep breath of relief that their torture is finally over (or so they think). There's a situation for every fanbase out there, but we won't get into specifics.
Who are some of the top pending free agents for 2024? Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Nick Bosa, Mike Evans, Chris Jones, and more have expiring contracts and are all set to hit the open market. Like we said, it's going to be a doozy of a free agency.
Without any further ado, here are the key dates to know.
2024 NFL Free Agency: Important dates
The next NFL free agency begins on March 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
According to NFL Football Operations, the league is allowing a two-day tampering period for teams in which they can legally negotiate contracts with pending unrestricted free agents. This tampering period begins on March 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Officially, 2024 NFL free agency will commence on March 13, but with the new rule, players' reported deals will likely start getting leaked two days earlier on March 11.
That being said, per the Football Operations website, "no prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club" until the designated start of free agency, 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13.