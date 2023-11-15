When does Ja Morant’s suspension end?
The Memphis Grizzlies are struggling and the return of Ja Morant can't come soon enough. When does his suspension end?
By Ian Levy
The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2023-24 season in disastrous fashion — a 2-8 record through their first two games, getting outscored. by an average of 5.1 points per 100 possessions. The absence of Ja Morant is an obvious factor, as he serves a suspension for the first 25 games of the season for conduct detrimental to the league.
The suspension was handed down by the league for a second incident when he carelessly displayed a firearm on social media. The first incident, last season, earned him an eight-game suspension. According to the NBA's official press release, "Morant is ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension."
When will Ja Morant return from his suspension?
If all goes according to plan, Morant would first be eligible to play on Dec. 23 in Atlanta against the Hawks. That would be the beginning of a four-game road trip for the Grizzlies and the first time he'd be eligible to play at home in Memphis would be Dec. 31 against the Sacramento Kings.
However, the terms of the suspension also indicate that he will "have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated." It's not clear what those conditions are but they could theoretically pose additional barriers or extend his absence.
We can also assume the Grizzlies will have him back in the lineup as soon as possible but he may be under a minutes restriction to begin with as they try to work him back up to game speed. While he has been working out individually during his absence, he hasn't practiced with the team at all and will have missed all of preseason. His last game action will have come nearly eight months prior when the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first round playoff series.
Ja Morant isn't the only absence hampering the Grizzlies. Steven Adams is out for the entire season recovering from knee surgery. Brandon Clarke is also out for the entire season recovering from Achilles surgery. Finally Derrick Rose, he was supposed to help fill the gap left by Morant in this early part of the season, has played just four games because of a knee injury.
The Grizzlies were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last season and have the talent to make the playoffs, even without Clarke and Adams. However, if they can't make some immediate improvements they may find themselves too far behind in the standings by the time Morant is back.