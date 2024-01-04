When does NBA All-Star Voting End?
Fans have been voting for their favorite players to make the 2024 NBA All-Star Game since December. When does All-Star voting end?
By Lior Lampert
It is hard to believe that we are approaching All-Star Weekend in the 2023-24 NBA season.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET, fans have been given access to vote and ensure their favorite player(s) get selected for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game set to take place on Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With the game being six weeks away, when does the All-Star voting process end?
The final day for All-Star voting is set for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to vote daily but can vote no more than once per day. However, those with an NBA ID can triple their vote count on the following days, per the league’s official website: Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, and Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.
Voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game continues through Jan. 20
Fans account for 50 percent of the vote when deciding the All-Star starters for each conference. The remaining 50 percent is composed of NBA players and a media panel. Earlier today, the NBA released the “first fan returns” of NBA All-Star Voting, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo pacing their respective conferences in votes.
There will be two more fan voting updates before TNT announces the NBA All-Star Games starters on Thursday, Jan. 25. The reserves, who are selected by a vote among active head coaches, will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 1, during TNT’s NBA Tip-Off.
To vote, download the NBA or head to NBA.com for more information.