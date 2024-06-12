When does NBA Free Agency start?
By Curt Bishop
The NBA Finals are underway but will soon be over. The final buzzer in the clinching game will mark the start of the offseason.
The offseason features a ton of interesting periods, one of which is free agency. Free agency is the period in which players whose contracts expired can negotiate with other teams looking to add pieces to their roster.
Some teams may choose to spend big and add a lot of pieces to their roster, throwing in all the chips for an NBA title, while others may make more incremental upgrades. Either way, it's an exciting time in the NBA offseason.
Here is everything to know about when NBA free agency begins.
When does NBA Free Agency begin?
Technically, free agency begins the day after the NBA Finals reach their conclusion. That is when teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents. By 6 p.m. Eastern Time on June 30, teams can begin negotiating with outside free agents.
July 1 is when everything finally kicks into gear. This is when the moratorium period begins when teams can begin offering contracts to free agents. Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet starting on this day.
This is also the day when teams can start signing players to one or two-year minimum salary contracts, and two-way contracts. Teams can begin signing their draft picks and exercising the third- and fourth-year options for players on rookie scale contracts.
July 6 marks the end of the moratorium period. This is when signings will become official. Teams can also start extending players and making trades. In addition, a 24-hour period for matching offer sheets to restricted free agents will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
Training camps will open on October 1, and the new season will get underway on October 22.