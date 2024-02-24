When does NFL free agency start for 2024?
NFL free agency is right around the corner.
By Lior Lampert
The NFL never sleeps or has a dull moment, even when games aren’t happening. Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, gears quickly shifted toward the 2024 offseason.
The head coach cycle, which consisted of a quarter of the league having vacancies, was first. The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and the franchise/transition tag deadline are next.
Soon, free agency will be upon us.
Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, Mike Evans, Chris Jones, and Derrick Henry headline a list of game-changing players set to hit the open market this offseason, but when?
When does NFL free agency start?
According to the NFL’s official website, the free agency window will open in conjunction with the formal beginning of the 2024 league year, on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
However, there is also an unofficial start to free agency.
The legal tampering period was devised in 2013 as an attempt to prevent teams from manipulating the rules, where teams have a 52-hour window to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the start of the new league year. We often see deals reported during this period, even though no contracts can be signed yet.
What is the 2024 NFL salary cap?
The NFL has revealed that the 2024 NFL salary cap will be a record-setting $255.4 million.
With the cap rising and so many talented players potentially on the move, it will be very intriguing and worthy of monitoring to see how free agency plays out this offseason as rival front offices look to do everything in their power to prevent the Chiefs from becoming the first team in league history to three-peat.
One key domino has already been taken off the market, with the Cincinnati Bengals concluding that they will place the franchise tag on him for 2024 as they look to come to terms on a long-term contract extension ahead of the July 15 deadline.