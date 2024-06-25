When does the 2024 NFL Preseason start?
By Kinnu Singh
Tom Brady made his NFL preseason debut when the New England Patriots faced the San Francisco 49ers in the 2000 Hall of Fame Game. At the time, nobody knew he would blossom into the greatest player in NFL history, and he was a mere footnote in a meaningless game. For the Patriots, however, his performance justified their decision to carry him as a third-string quarterback on their roster.
That's the sort of mystique and significance that the NFL preseason carries. At the time of the games, it's hard to tell exactly what to make of the performances. A young, unheralded player might make a great player against a fourth-string defense, but it doesn't mean it will translate to success in the regular season.
Teams have placed less emphasis on the preseason in recent years, opting to rest their veterans instead of risking injury in meaningless games. For unknown players, however, the preseason provides once last chance to earn a roster spot before teams begin to trim down to their opening day 53-man team.
When does the 2024 NFL preseason kick off?
The 2024 Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1.
The preseason always begins with the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is celebrated with a game that features teams associated with the Hall of Fame inductees. Chicago will represent Hall of Fame inductees Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, and Julian Peppers, while the Texans will represent Andre Johnson.
The Hall of Fame Game will provide a first-look at Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was touted as a generational prospect before being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Week 1 of the preseason will begin a week later on the following weekend, with games from Thursday, August 8 to Sunday, August 11.
The preseason signals the return of the NFL for football-deprived fans who waited through the long months of the offseason, the preseason signals the return of the NFL season. With the regular season looming on the horizon, the preseason provides fans with an early peak at highly-anticipated rookies and retooled teams, even if it comes against simplistic schemes.