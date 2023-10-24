When does the World Series start?
If the 2023 World Series ends in a sweep, MLB fans won't get any November baseball.
By Luke Norris
As sad as it may be, the 2023 Major League Baseball season will soon be at an end, as it's nearly time to crown the 119th World Series champion.
With that said, it's highly unlikely that anyone predicted the final four of these MLB Playoffs at the beginning of the season.
Okay, so the Houston Astros were a pretty easy pick, considering the reigning and defending World Series champs have appeared in the American League Championship Series every year since 2017.
The same could be said for the Philadelphia Phillies, who, of course, lost to the Astros in the Fall Classic just a season ago.
But the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks? Can't think most saw either of those coming back in March.
Surprisingly to many, the Rangers were able to get the best of the defending World Series champion Astros, so they will host the first two and final two games of the World Series. But this ride obviously isn't over just yet. So, exactly when does the 2023 World Series get underway?
When does the World Series start?
The 2023 World Series officially gets underway on Friday, October 27. If the series goes all seven games, the Fall Classic will conclude on Saturday, November 4.
And as it's been since the year 2000, all games will air on FOX. Here's a quick look at the entire schedule for the 2023 World Series.
Friday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 1: Phillies/Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.
Saturday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 2: Phillies/Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.
Monday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 3: Texas Rangers at Phillies/Diamondbacks
Tuesday, Oct. 31
World Series Game 4: Texas Rangers at Phillies/Diamondbacks
Wednesday, Nov. 1
World Series Game 5 (if necessary): Texas Rangers at Phillies/Diamondbacks
Friday, Nov. 3
World Series Game 6 (if necessary): Phillies/Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX
Saturday, Nov. 4
World Series Game 7 (if necessary): Phillies/Diamomdbacks at Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.